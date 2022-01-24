Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSMT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.