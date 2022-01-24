OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.85.

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

