Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

