TransAlta (TA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/12/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

1/11/2022 – TransAlta had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

1/7/2022 – TransAlta was given a new C$17.50 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – TransAlta had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.12.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

