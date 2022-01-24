Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.58) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,530 ($61.81) to GBX 4,650 ($63.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($59.35) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,050 ($55.26).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,757.50 ($51.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,904.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($52.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($11,267.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

