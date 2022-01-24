Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 240 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.52).

LON BARC opened at GBX 199.24 ($2.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.12. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £33.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

