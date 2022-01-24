Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGGT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 631 ($8.61).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 733 ($10.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 739.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 97.73. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 383.10 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($535,695.78).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

