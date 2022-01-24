SEI Investments (SEIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

