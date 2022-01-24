United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.90 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.87. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.