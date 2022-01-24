Xilinx (XLNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xilinx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $187.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.05. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

