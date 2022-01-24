Analyzing Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $187.80 million 1.02 -$10.30 million ($2.07) -5.14 Expro Group $390.36 million 4.02 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.68

Ranger Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -9.22% -10.93% -7.32% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Expro Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment includes rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

