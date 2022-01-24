Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Countryside Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Countryside Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.