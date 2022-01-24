Morgan Stanley Cuts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target to GBX 4,550

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,750 ($64.81) to GBX 4,550 ($62.08) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,282.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

