JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €25.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Barclays downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.