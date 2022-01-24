Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 273,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 247,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 903,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

