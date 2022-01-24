The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.60) to GBX 598 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.13.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

