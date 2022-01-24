Tilly’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 774,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

