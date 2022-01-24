NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NTES opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

