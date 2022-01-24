Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

GOOD opened at GBX 227.50 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £38.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Good Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 174 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($5.43).

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.34), for a total value of £159,000 ($216,946.38). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £60,288.80 ($82,260.61).

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

