Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Castings (LON:CGS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($7.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, began coverage on Castings in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($7.23) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 353 ($4.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.59. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.73). The company has a market capitalization of £154.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 3.66 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

