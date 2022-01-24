Kore Potash’s (KP2) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £31.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.93. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

