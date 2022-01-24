SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.21 on Monday. SLM has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLM stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

