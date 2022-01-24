Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Accuray has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 million, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Byron C. Scott bought 9,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $210,435. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accuray by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Accuray by 3,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accuray by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

