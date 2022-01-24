The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €76.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

SHL stock opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.72.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

