The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €76.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

SHL stock opened at €60.74 ($69.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.72.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

