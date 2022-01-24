Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian lowered Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

