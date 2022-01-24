Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.63 ($91.62).

Aurubis stock opened at €98.56 ($112.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a fifty-two week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

