Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Head to Head Contrast

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35%

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whiting Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 21.17 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.03 -$65.67 million N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Riley Exploration Permian on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.