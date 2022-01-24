Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.88.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

