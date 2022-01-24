Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.77 ($81.56).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

