Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.79 ($8.85).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.42 and a 200-day moving average of €7.22. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.