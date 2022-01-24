$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

