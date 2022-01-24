National Bank Financial Comments on Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$77.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.80 million.

