Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$69.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.71. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$63.44 and a twelve month high of C$91.98.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

