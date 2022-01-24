Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADEVF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.25.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

