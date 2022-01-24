Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.86.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at C$29.56 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$27.65 and a 52-week high of C$50.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.