Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.
Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, November 26th.
TSE:SKE opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.