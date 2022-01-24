Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

TSE:SKE opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). Research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.