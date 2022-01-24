Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52. Agilysys has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $64.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilysys stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

