Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52. Agilysys has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $64.09.
A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.