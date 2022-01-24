Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

