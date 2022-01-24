Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.53.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $666.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $108.95 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

