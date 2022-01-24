Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.84.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.20. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.