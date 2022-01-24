National Bank Financial Cuts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

