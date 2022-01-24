Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) vs. ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Financial Survey

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion 1.07 $2.98 billion $0.28 27.82 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A -$11.00 million N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.97% 5.64% 1.46% ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enel and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 1 2 6 0 2.56 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.88%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enel.

Summary

Enel beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

