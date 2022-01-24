Zacks Investment Research Lowers CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of -0.20. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

