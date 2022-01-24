Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

