Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $3,321,000. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after buying an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.