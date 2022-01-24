National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

