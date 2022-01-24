Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.