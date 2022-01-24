Metro Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Metro in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. NBF boosted their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.27.

TSE:MRU opened at C$63.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$15.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$68.34.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.