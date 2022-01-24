Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

