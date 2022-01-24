Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
NYSE MTX opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.
In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.