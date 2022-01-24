Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lottery.com is a technology company. It engages mobile and online platforms which enable players and commercial partners located principally in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery.com, formerly known as Trident Acquisitions Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

LTRY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lottery.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

